– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, newly crowned WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega discussed the crowd reaction to her title victory. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Zelina Vega on the crowd reaction: “I was genuinely shocked. Shocked at how they reacted. I heard, at the top of the ramp, that side saying, ‘You deserve it!’ And I was like, ‘What? That’s insane.'”

On feeling at ease during the match with her husband also returning the same night: “It was nice to feel at ease,” Vega said. “Even during the match, I felt good.”

On her husband’s fears about his return: “He did [have a fear fans weren’t going to remember him], but you know that old saying of your wife is always right? I was like ‘You don’t understand. Do you know who you are? You’re cool.’ You don’t just have a character like that and forget about them. It’s not like he’s an easy [person] to forget especially because he was on TV, so it wasn’t he disappeared off the face of the earth. But I understand for him, he’s like ‘Well, we have all these younger fans coming in, the little fans,’ so he’s like ‘Maybe they don’t know who I am.’ And I’m like ‘Regardless of if they know who you are or not, you look cool, so they’re going to care.'”

On fans giving Black a welcome return: “[Black] was like ‘I’m just going to go in there, hope for the best, and be in the moment, see what happens.’ By the second ‘welcome back’ [chant], I could see it in his face that he was like ‘Wow, they like me. They remember.'”

During the show, Aleister Black, made his WWE return, laying out WWE Superstar The Miz. Vega’s title win marks the first singles title of her WWE career.