Zelina Vega Believes It’s Smart To Blend WWE Main Roster And NXT

Zelina Vega appreciates seeing the lines blur between the WWE main roster and NXT, as she recently explained. The Tuesday night brand has seen appearances by a number of main roster stars such as Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley, Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali and now Becky Lynch, who challenges for the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode. Vega spoke with Steve Fall for Ten Count and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE bluring the lines between NXT and the main roster: “I think it’s definitely smart that they’ve started to blend the worlds, especially if they want to keep it as a third brand. It’s always fun when you get to mix things up … I think that’s what makes it fun for people, and they can expect something different.”

On which NXT stars she has her eye on: “I love Jakara [Jackson] and I love everything that they’re doing right now, so it might be cool to mix it up with them and Noam [Dar] and see where it goes there. There’s so many people that you can like try and mix it up with. Even like Bea Priestley, I’d love to get in the ring with her, I mean she’s amazing. That’s another thing — it’s good that it’s hard for me to choose because of the level of talent that’s there.”