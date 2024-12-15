Zilla Fatu Reflects On Trying To Step Out From Umaga’s Shadow

Zilla Fatu says that one of his biggest challenges right now is trying to become known as more than just the son of Umaga. The independent star spoke with Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, he was asked about his current goals.

“One of my challenges right now is to separate Zilla Fatu away from ‘Umaga’s son,’” Fatu said (per Fightful). “That’s what I want to solidify next year, trying to change the perspective on Samoan wrestlers. We’re not just wild. I want to be able to jump into the technical side of wrestling and show that Samoans are more than just headbangers and headbutts. Jacob (Fatu) is doing a great job doing (that).”

He continued, “I’m happy to be here. I’m trusting the process. No rush. I’m being patient and I understand everyone has their time. Right now is not my time.”

Fatu recently called out Solo Sikoa at an independent show.