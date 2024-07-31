– During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, wrestler Zilla Fatu was asked if Solo Sikoa should beat Cody Rhodes this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. Fatu advocated for his cousin winning the title this weekend.

Zilla Fatu stated (via Fightful), “I think he should. Against Cody Rhodes, right? I think he should. Why not? Bring it to The Bloodline. Bring it back to the family, man.”

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship goes down on Saturday, August 3. The event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.