wrestling / News
Zilla Fatu Thinks Solo Sikoa Should Beat Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
– During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, wrestler Zilla Fatu was asked if Solo Sikoa should beat Cody Rhodes this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. Fatu advocated for his cousin winning the title this weekend.
Zilla Fatu stated (via Fightful), “I think he should. Against Cody Rhodes, right? I think he should. Why not? Bring it to The Bloodline. Bring it back to the family, man.”
Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship goes down on Saturday, August 3. The event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Reflects On Refusing To Do A Cowboy Gimmick Before His WWE Departure In 1994
- Eric Bischoff On The Importance Of The Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon Feud In Wrestling History
- Shawn Michaels Thinks SummerSlam Ladder Match With Razor Ramon Doesn’t Get Recognition It Deserves
- Note on Returning Superstar for Last Night’s WWE Main Event