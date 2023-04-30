wrestling / News

Zoey Stark Comments On Getting Drafted To RAW Roster

April 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zoey Stark WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Zoey Stark was among several names from NXT who were called to the main roster when she was drafted to RAW. In a post on Twitter, Stark commented on the move.

She wrote: “11 years ago I started chasing my dreams and now it’s time to show the world what I can do! D.N.D=Dreams Never Die #WWERaw

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Zoey Stark, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading