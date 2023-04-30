wrestling / News
Zoey Stark Comments On Getting Drafted To RAW Roster
April 29, 2023
As previously reported, Zoey Stark was among several names from NXT who were called to the main roster when she was drafted to RAW. In a post on Twitter, Stark commented on the move.
She wrote: “11 years ago I started chasing my dreams and now it’s time to show the world what I can do! D.N.D=Dreams Never Die #WWERaw”
