– Booker T joined Eric Bischoff on the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling and discussed his decision to run for Mayor of Houston in 2020 and more. You can listen to the podcast below, as well as see some highlights:

On his political identity: “I haven’t declared a party or anything like that. The reason being is that, like I always tell people, you’ve got to do your research on stuff like that. As far as a party goes… it’s almost like Coca-Cola. You wake up and realize your Dad drank Coke. Your Granddad drank Coke. You want a Coke. Your father was a democrat, his father was a democrat and you turn out to be a democrat. I don’t have anything like that in my life so I am going to do some research. I can say this as far as the democratic party goes: they’ve done a lot of talking for a lot of years. They’ve made a lot of promises and have not lived up to them. I am one of those people that, you know, I never missed a date in WCW. I’m not about people making promises and not keeping them first and foremost. I’ll say that.”

On comparisons that could be made between his and Donald Trump’s ability to appeal to the middle class: “Donald Trump’s motive was great. He went straight to the people. He didn’t let anyone get in his way as far as the media blocking him from actually getting his message out. Let’s just call it what it is. The media was totally biased and one sided. The emails, the 33,000 emails that disappeared is just something that shouldn’t happen. You can’t turn your head and look the other way or stick your head in the sand and say, “Oh, well that’s just something people do! You erase emails that are the governments at a high level!” That’s just something that shouldn’t happen. The Bernie Sanders thing were he was totally robbed of the election just because it wasn’t his turn. He didn’t fit in to what the agenda was actually supposed to be. That’s just wrong in so many ways. Donald Trump went out there and he went straight to the people. He talked like a man first and foremost. He didn’t talk like a politician. I don’t expect him to talk like a politician.”