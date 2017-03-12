– Bully Ray spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview. You can read some highlights below:

On nearly bringing the Bully Ray character to WWE: “We came one day away in August from debuting Bully Ray in WWE. At the last second, the decision was made to not go forward with it. Bully Ray was ready to go, but that’s all I can tell you. We were one day away, and they had to pull the plug on it.”

On joining ROH: “There is a really great reason why I am in Ring of Honor. It’s because I want to be…For the past fifteen years, Ring of Honor has been a company that has really reminded me of ECW. It’s the passion from their wrestlers and the passion of their wrestling fans. Ring of Honor has the best wrestlers in the world in their company, but what they could use help with is a storyteller, a veteran who has been everywhere and can help those younger guys raise their game and take them to the next level. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing with Ring of Honor.”

On Impact making a play for him: “At the last minute, TNA came in hard and heavy and made me a significant offer. But the way I look at it is this: If I can’t go back some place and top what I did before, then it’s kind of pointless. I’m not blowing smoke up my own ass here, Bully Ray was the top heel in TNA. I generated ratings—me and Jeff Hardy drew TNA’s biggest house of all time at Lockdown, and I had my run with Hulk and with Sting. If you take a look at the landscape of TNA and their locker room, I don’t have anybody to top what I did before.”

On his rivalry with the Hardys: “Since the time the Dudleys and the Hardys touched at the Royal Rumble at Madison Square Garden in 2000 at the first-ever ‘Tag Team Tables’ match, we have all remained extremely relevant for wrestling fans for all over the world. So no, beating up the Hardys never gets old.”

On his ROH goals: “I’m hoping to do for Ring of Honor what Terry Funk in 1995 for ECW. By no means am I saying I am as great as Terry Funk, but Funk helped ECW take the next step. Hopefully, Bully Ray can do the same for Ring of Honor.”