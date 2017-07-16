– WWE has announced that Dean Ambrose will open Monday’s episode of Raw. The preview of the announcement is as follows:

One week after Dean Ambrose helped Seth Rollins turn back a 3-on-1 attack by The Miz and his Miztourage, The Lunatic Fringe will open Raw, live in Nashville, Tenn.

Despite having mutual nemeses in The A-Lister and his “co-stars,” a distrustful Ambrose made it clear to The Kingslayer last Monday night that they’re far from friends and that he hasn’t forgotten or forgiven Rollins for what he did to dismantle The Shield back in 2014. What will Ambrose get off his chest when Raw goes live at 8/7 C on USA Network, and how will Rollins — and The Miz — respond?