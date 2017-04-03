– Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Hannibal TV (via wrestlezone.com), here are the highlights…

On The Future of Impact Wrestling: “Can’t give you all the plans but yeah, we all as a team are very excited. Lot of guys coming back on board and we got a lot of things going on with Global Force Wrestling and Impact Wrestling as we sort of figure out how we’re going to put the pieces of the puzzle together so to speak. Just last week as a part of the new organization we announced that we’re going to be doing WOS over on ITV in the United Kingdom, so a lot of things have happened in the last 60-90 days, Spike TV in the UK made an announcement and that launches April 21st, so everybody tune in Friday night, April 21st if you live in the UK. So there truly is a lot going on and we’re excited. I feel very thankful and blessed just to be a part of it to be quite honest.”

On Global Force Wrestling : “Oh absolutely. In the weeks, days, months, however that saying goes, more will come out. But yeah, Global Force and Impact are becoming one day-by-day.”