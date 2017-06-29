According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lucha Underground are reportedly concerned about the company’s future. No one has heard about dates for the season four TV tapings, and the promotion has not taped new content in a year. It all boils down to whether or not the owners want to put up the money to tape another season. The feeling is that El Rey will never cancel the show, but the show doesn’t come close to covering costs. After the close of the first season, the owners agreed to put up money for the next two seasons and the currently airing season would be the final one. There have been rumors of tapings taking place in November, and then January for season four, but the company has not announced anything. A lot of the talent has been unhappy about not getting questions answered and want to be able to negotiate to go other places.