– Teddy Hart is in trouble with the law again after being arrested for a DUI and evading police. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the Arlington Police Department in Texas has confirmed that Hart was stopped by police after a dangerous traffic violation on New Year’s Day, after which he attempted to evade an arrest. It’s not clear how he tried to escape.

According to the report, he was allegedly allegedly operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and was intoxicated. He is currently still in jail, with his bail set at $6,500.