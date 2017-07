– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week…

1. Great Balls of Fire

2. WWE 24 Kurt Angle

3. NXT on 7/12

4. Battleground 2016

5. WWE 24 Finn Balor

6. WrestleMania 33

7. Ride Along with Angle, Show, Sheamus and Cesaro

8. 205 Live from 7/11

9. Talking Smack from 7/11

10. NXT from 7/5