According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the list of the most watched WWE Network shows (the week of December 25 through January 4th) based on OnDemand viewership…

1. Bring it to the Table (the new show with Heyman, JBL and Peter Rosenberg)

2. NXT from 12/28

3. Roadblock End of the Line

4. Survivor Series

5. 205 Live from 12/27

6. 2016 Royal Rumble

7. Story Time Episode 5

8. WrestleMania 32

9. Talking Smack from 12/27

10. 1988 Royal Rumble