– Yesterday it was reported that Alberto el Patron was seen being detained at the Orlando International Airport. It was reported that Patron “allegedly roughed up a female companion” in the altercation. Global Force Wrestling stated that they would monitor the situation and also investigate. Paige then claimed that she and El Patron got the police involved after a woman got angry and threw a drink at Patron. According to Paige, she had just found out some bad news regarding her family and was upset when the woman tried to take a picture and things escalated from there.

And then audio recording relating to the alleged domestic incident at an airport involving Alberto El Patron and Paige, and it appears to depict an emotional argument between the two. In the audio, El Patron and Paige appear to be arguing with El Patron saying something about “calling the cops…Let’s do it. Get the cops.” He appears to be speaking to Paige, who replies, “Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f**k alone. I’m trying to get away from you.”

– The witness to the altercation spoke with heavy.com, here are some highlights…

* The woman claims that the two were arguing, with Paige screaming that Del Rio had been “doing coke for two-days straight” and called him “abusive.”

* While Paige claimed that she and Patron called the police on the woman after she threw a drink on him, the witness claims that “none of that happened,” adding that Paige screamed, “You’re so abusive to me” to Patron during their argument.

* At one point, Patron said, “Check her bag, she’s got all the coke in it, it’s all hers,” the witness claims.

* The witness admits to discreetly attempting to take pictures of Paige as she walked and talked on the phone until she was noticed. Paige walked back into the restaurant and then came back out, arguing with a “soaked Patron.” The witness continued, adding that Paige started to yell at Patron, stating “He was soaked and she was saying, ‘You’re such an abusive husband, I hate you. You’ve ruined my life, you’ve ruined my career.’”

* In regards to what may have started the argument, the witness stated that Patron said inflammatory comments about one of Paige’s family members, adding “From what I gather, he said something like, ‘I hope your f***ing uncle dies tomorrow, and grabs her wrist because he was mad she was on the phone for so long. They wanted to leave, so he got mad and grabbed her wrist. She got upset and threw water on him and she ran out.”

Paige’s Uncle Stanley is currently hospitalized…