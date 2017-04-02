– WWE has released a new 360° virtual interview with Sasha Banks, reliving her Wrestlemania 32 match with Charlotte and Becky Lynch. She said it was her first time watching the match. She also said she’s been training with Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center.

– In an interview with USA Today, Ric Flair said his final goal in wrestling is to see his daughter Charlotte get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He said: “The only thing left is that the biggest moment of my life will be the day my daughter gets inducted into the Hall of Fame. I got to make it for that. I’m sure it will happen. I just have to make sure I am around.”

– Goldberg’s WWE contract ends tonight. When asked about what he would do when that happens, Goldberg wrote the following on Twitter: