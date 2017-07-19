UPDATE: WWE.com has picked up on the story, providing the following quotes from Shane…

On The Crash: “I would like to thank our pilot, Mario, who did a heroic job of landing us safely in the water, the Suffolk County Marine Bureau who were first on the scene, all the lifeguards who came out to assist us and the Fire Island Coast Guard station>”

Shane Still Plans on Attending Sunday’s PPV: “Everyone is safe and sound. I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday.”

ORIGINAL: According to abc7ny.com, the FAA reports that small helicopter with two people aboard made a crash landing in the waters off of Gilgo Beach. The Robinson R 44 helicopter landed on its pontoon skids just before 10:30AM ET this morning. The people on board were wearing life jackets and were uninjured. Shane McMahon was one of the passengers on the helicopter.

@davemeltzerWON Shane McMahon just survived a helicopter crash in the waters of Long Island pic.twitter.com/GAJqwqpWtq — Philly Chilly (@chilly915) July 19, 2017

OMG- Shane McMahon being interviewed on TV just survived a helicopter crash in the water. @WONF4W @PWInsidercom #WWE pic.twitter.com/gQ3tx0WRhD — Column of Honor (@AriBerenstein) July 19, 2017

Shane McMahon just interviewed on TV just survived a helicopter crash in the water. @davemeltzerwon @bryanalvarez #WWE — Column of Honor (@AriBerenstein) July 19, 2017

Shane McMahon involved in a helicopter crash landing. Glad to hear he's okay. pic.twitter.com/FbgCuUaCTA — Joe Martelli (@JoeM219) July 19, 2017

Vince McMahon's son Shane thanks pilot who handled emergency helicopter landing off Gilgo this morning. Hear from them tonight on @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/1VJmy0jrR1 — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) July 19, 2017

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk County Marine Bureau & Babylon Coast Guard. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

