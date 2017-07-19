wrestling / News

UPDATED: WWE News: Shane McMahon Survives Helicopter Crash Landing, Booker T to Work as Referee For His Reality of Wrestling Promotion

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

UPDATE: WWE.com has picked up on the story, providing the following quotes from Shane…

On The Crash: “I would like to thank our pilot, Mario, who did a heroic job of landing us safely in the water, the Suffolk County Marine Bureau who were first on the scene, all the lifeguards who came out to assist us and the Fire Island Coast Guard station>”

Shane Still Plans on Attending Sunday’s PPV: “Everyone is safe and sound. I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday.”

ORIGINAL: According to abc7ny.com, the FAA reports that small helicopter with two people aboard made a crash landing in the waters off of Gilgo Beach. The Robinson R 44 helicopter landed on its pontoon skids just before 10:30AM ET this morning. The people on board were wearing life jackets and were uninjured. Shane McMahon was one of the passengers on the helicopter.

– Booker T posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he will be acting as special referee for the main event of his Reality of Wrestling Summer of Champions IV event on Saturday, August 12th in Texas City, TX. That match will see ROW Heavyweight Champion Ayden Cristiano defend against Gino. Stevie Ray, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, The Boogeyman, Queen Sharmell and others will also be appearing…

