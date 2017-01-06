wrestling / News

WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Won’t Be Back For Royal Rumble, The Rock Jokes About Favorite WWE Matches

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shelton Benjamin

– In a post on Twitter, Shelton Benjamin shot down rumors that he will be back in WWE in time for the Royal Rumble. He was set to make his return on Smackdown in 2016, but a torn rotator cuff delayed it. He wrote:

– The Rock posted a new Q&A on his Youtube channel, where he revealed what his favorite WWE matches are.

He said: “I’ve had so many over the years. My favorite, favorite ones where the ones where I won. Because when I lose, that s–t’s fake. But when I win, it’s real as all hell.

article topics :

Shelton Benjamin, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

