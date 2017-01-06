– In a post on Twitter, Shelton Benjamin shot down rumors that he will be back in WWE in time for the Royal Rumble. He was set to make his return on Smackdown in 2016, but a torn rotator cuff delayed it. He wrote:

Recovery is going well. Still months away from anything physical so all the RR predictions are as accurate as they've been the last 6 years https://t.co/eb6q2YbEsJ — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) January 6, 2017

– The Rock posted a new Q&A on his Youtube channel, where he revealed what his favorite WWE matches are.

He said: “I’ve had so many over the years. My favorite, favorite ones where the ones where I won. Because when I lose, that s–t’s fake. But when I win, it’s real as all hell.”