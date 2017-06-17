WWE.com has revealed the full list of talent that will be trying out at the WWE Performance Center this month. It includes:

Hunter McIntyre: “Obstacle course racer. The reigning champion of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge competition series and a decorated Spartan Race runner.”

Amarlo Herrera: “A 250-pound linebacker from the University of Georgia who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.”

Noke Tago: “A 300-pound defensive tackle from American Samoa who played at Oregon State.”

Raynor Whitcombe: “6-foot-2, 230-pounds. A New Zealand-born football player-turned-bodybuilder who was the first-place winner of the 2015 BodySpace Spokesmodel Search.”

Denzel DeJournette: “A 6-foot-3, 265-pound All-American wrestler from Appalachian State University who finished eighth in the NCAA heavyweight wrestling championships.”

Nicolai Salchow: “6-foot-1, 205-pounds. A Brazilian-born, German-raised kickboxer and grappler who is 6-1 in professional MMA fights.”

Lindsey Kelly: “Crossfit competitor. A former swimmer at the University of Arizona who has deadlifted 410 pounds and squatted 315 pounds, according to her CrossFit profile.”

Reginald Gibbs: “A 275-pound, Georgia-based independent wrestler and protege of WWE Superstar Mr. Hughes who competes as “Odinson” in the southeast region.”

Brothers Arthur and Josh Haug: “Arthur Haug was a four-sport athlete in high school and a former bodybuilding champion who has trained with Impact Pro Wrestling. Josh Haug was a three-time letter winner as a wrestler at the University of Iowa, a 2016 national qualifier and an Academic All-American.”

Nick Brewer: “Minnesota powerlifter, a 295-pounder who has been known to bend horseshoes and roll up steel frying pans with his bare hands. At the 2009 London Strongest Man competition, he pulled a firetruck.”

Vernon Willis: “A 6-foot-4, 275-pound California state wrestling champion.”

Andrew Cavanna: “A 6-foot-1, 220-pound Connecticut weightlifting champion and five-time wrestling champion.”

Briana Brandy: “A hip-hop artist who has performed with the likes of Soulja Boy and Ying Yang Twins, and trains in MMA and CrossFit.”

Cody Deaner: “A multi-time heavyweight champion in Canada who once faced Kurt Angle on SmackDown in 2004.”

“Crazzy Steve” Steve Scott: “A 14-year veteran from Ontario who received training under NXT’s Eric Young.”

Paul ‘PB Smooth’ Bilbo: “6-foot-9. From Erie, Pa., a former college basketball player who has wrestled for Cleveland-based Absolute Intense Wrestling and CWF Mid-Atlantic in North Carolina.”

Matt King: “A 23-year-old, 6-foot-5, 250-pound model and independent wrestler from Atlanta who competes as “Raphael King”.

Troy Russell: “6-foot-6, a graduate of Lance Storm’s wrestling academy who trains at the famous DeFranco’s Gym.”

Tehuti Miles: “A 210-pound U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and played for the University of Maryland football team.”

Quelton Toliver: “A 20-year-old, 6-foot-4, 265-pound wrestler from Missouri.”

Brothers Morgan and Christopher Hill: “Football players-turned-fitness models from Las Vegas.”

Elena Pogosyan: “A 24-year-old journalist-turned-wrestler who trained under WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz and has wrestled for almost two years.”

Jeslen Mishelle: “A three-year wrestling veteran and blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu who competes on the West Coast under the alias ‘Desi Derata.'”

Nikii Duke: “A 24-year old bodybuilder, International Federation of Physique Athletes pro, and World Beauty Fitness and Fashion bikini competitor.”

Mike Taverna: “Twenty-five-year-old from New York City, who has wrestled in Chaotic Wrestling, Chikara and New York Wrestling Connection, among other groups.”

Marquis Carter: “A U.S. Army veteran who was deployed once to Afghanistan and twice to Korea, and has officiated in several Florida wrestling organizations.”

Haley Kate Yellin: “A fitness model with a background in dance, track and taekwondo.”

Will Cuevas: “A California-based independent wrestler, former referee and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is a former All Pro Wrestling Worldwide Internet Champion.”

Blake Dees: “A 240-pound former college football player who played linebacker at Texas Tech and South Alabama.”

Micas Harris: “A 28-year-old independent wrestler from Indiana who played semi-pro football.”

Marshall “Solo” WilliamsZach Johnson: “6-foot-5, 240-pounds. An independent wrestler from North Carolina for whom this was a second WWE tryout.”

Michael Richards: “From New Zealand, a 6-foot-2 independent wrestler who has trained in the Ring of Honor Dojo.”

Joe Maples: “A 6-foot-3, 285-pound former college football player. He made appearances in three Bowl Games as a member of the University of Missouri football team.”

Haley Tipton: “A 24-year-old model and former Junior Olympics beach volleyball player.”

Rawle Chichester: “A 6-foot-2, 245-pound wrestler with six years’ experience.”

Abigail Burgdorf: “A college track athlete who is also an active powerlifter.”