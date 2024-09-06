Adam Copeland Says He’d Be Excited By a Match With Will Ospreay

Adam Copeland says that when he returns to the ring, he’d be interested in facing Will Ospreay. Copeland has been out of action since suffering a broken tibia at AEW Double or Nothing, and he spoke with ComicBook.com where hew as asked about whether a possible match with Ospreay excites him.

“Oh, for sure,” Copeland said. “I mean, even though he wasn’t with AEW at the time, it was talents like him that made the decision pretty easy. Yeah, that’s … man. I salivate at stuff like that. First time matches? Feeling another person and possibly having a connection or no connection, it’s really, really fascinating. That’s definitely a match that for me would be so much fun just because the possibilities there with my mindset, my mentality and how I approach things and how he does would be a lot of fun. And also as a person, he’s a really, really good guy who has a massive passion for this. And when you have that, that makes it exciting because it’s like, ‘okay, you don’t got to bring all the passion to the table ’cause this guy does too. Right, let’s go.’ That’s usually when magic can happen.”

He added, “But that one is definitely a generational thing that I think could be really interesting. For me, it’s also a great test. Like I’m 50 years old, I’m winding this down. I gotta still be able to get in there with those guys and produce to know how long to stick around for. You don’t ever wanna be a detriment. I wanted to go to AEW to help; I wanted to try and help backstage. I wanted to try and help with creative. I wanted to try and help with training, as a sounding board, whatever it is. Just whatever hat you need me to wear, I’ll throw it on. And if that means I get to get in there with a guy like Ospreay? Hell yeah. I look at the roster and I go down the list … It’s like, Ospreay? Never touched. [Kenny] Omega? Never touched. [Jon] Moxley? Never touched. Claudio [Castagnoli]? Never touched. PAC? Never touched. Young Bucks? Never touched. FTR, never. Samoa Joe, never. Swerve [Strickland], never. Hangman, never. What the hell? That is two years worth of matches and stories right there. That’s super exciting.”

Copeland weighed in on his recovery this week and noted that it’s a “work in progress.” Ospreay, meanwhile, is set to defend the AEW International Championship against PAC at All Out on Saturday.