AEW All Out Updated Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline has released new betting odds available for this weekend’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event. The card will see CM Punk make his long-awaited return to the wrestling ring, along with his AEW in-ring debut, against Darby Allin. This will be Punk’s first wrestling match since early 2014.
Currently, Punk is the heavy favorite to win the match at -500. Darby Allin is the underdog at +300. Also, Kenny Omega is currently the heavy favorite at -600 to retain the AEW World title over Christian Cage (+350). You can see the current betting odds below.
AEW All Out is set for Sunday, September 5. The event will be held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage
Kenny Omega -600 (1/6)
Christian Cage +350 (7/2)
Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs Kris Statlander
Dr. Britt Baker -300 (1/3)
Kris Statlander +200 (2/1)
Miro (c) vs Eddie Kingston
Miro -400 (1/4)
Eddie Kingston +250 (5/2)
The Young Bucks (c) vs Lucha Brothers
The Young Bucks -225 (4/9)
Lucha Brothers +165 (33/20)
CM Punk vs Darby Allin
CM Punk -500 (1/5)
Darby Allin +300 (3/1)
Chris Jericho vs MJF
Chris Jericho -250 (2/5)
MJF +175 (7/4)
Andrade El Idolo vs Pac
Andrade El Idolo -300 (1/3)
Pac +200 (2/1)
Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima
Jon Moxley -500 (1/5)
Satoshi Kojima +300 (3/1)
Paul Wight vs QT Marshall
Paul Wight -600 (1/6)
QT Marshall +350 (7/2)
