AEW Releases ‘Behind The Scenes’ Footage Of Toni Storm’s Dynamite Interview
Toni Storm conducted what she apparently believes to be her first AEW interview on last night’s Dynamite, and “behind the scenes footage” is now online. Storm appeared in a segment with RJ City on last night’s show in which she expressed an apparent ignorance of all of her AEW accomplishments. The company posted the video to Twitter of Storm arriving for the interview and introducing herself to RJ City and the production crew as if it were the first time.
Storm notes that she’s nervous of screwing up her “first interview” and is happy to have made it this far as City and the others look on bemused. After the interview she offers to help take things down and asks them to follow her on social media, and fumbles taking off her mic setup:
Exclusive behind the scenes footage from 'Portrait of a Rockstar' #ToniStorm's 'First Interview' with #AEW & @RJCity1. pic.twitter.com/o6fM2OP176
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024
