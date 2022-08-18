AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Dip for House of the Dragon Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last night’s “House of the Dragon”-themed edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down across the board this week, and Dynamite fell to No. 2 in the ratings.

Last night’s show saw a major return, with Kenny Omega making a surprise return to the ring, teaming with The Young Bucks in an AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match against Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee. Also, Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia in an epic 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.

Viewership was slightly down this week, falling to 957,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s audience, which was 972,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating. That’s down from last week’s increase, which saw Dynamite draw a 0.33 number. AEW Dynamite came in second in rankings for cable originals on Wednesday, despite No. 1-ranked show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scoring an identical 0.30 rating.

Dynamite fell from its recent No. 1 slots in the past couple of weeks. The show ranked No. 9 for the night including broadcast primetime programming (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). The Five on FNC topped viewership for the evening with 3.388 million viewers.

Next week’s Dynamite will see CM Punk and Jon Moxley go ahead with their AEW World Championship Title Unification Match earlier than originally expected.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):

957,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.30

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/NgQeyzcdLv — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 18, 2022