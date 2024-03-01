AEW PPVs Will Reportedly No Longer Air In Theaters

Earlier this week, it was announced that AEW Revolution would be presented in select bars and restaurants through Joe Hand Promotions. That company typically puts AEW PPVs in theaters but that isn’t happening this time. The Wrestling Observer Radio reports that AEW PPVs will not air in theaters going forward, which is a decision that AEW made.

It was noted that the decision to move to closed-circuit at specific bars and restaurants has reduced its availability. As an example, there are now only two showings in California: a Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles and Sacramento.