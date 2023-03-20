AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Up For Time-Shifted Episode

The ratings and audience grew for last week’s AEW Rampage, which aired at a later time slot thanks to the NCAA tournament. Friday’s show drew a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 474,000 viewers, up 20% and 6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and 447,000 viewers.

The rating for the show was the best of since the December 23rd, 2022 episode also did a 0.18, while the audience was the highest since the January 13th episode drew 513,000. Rampage airing in a later or earlier timeslot traditionally causes the show to drop, but the men’s tournament games had strong ratings so carryover audience is likely. Notably, this is also the first time that Rampage has had a stronger number in 2023 than it did in the corresponding week in 2022; the March 18th, 2022 episode (which aired at 11:30 PM due to the NCAA tournament) had a 0.13 demo rating and 398,000 viewers.

The show ranked #26 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The night was dominated by the tournament on TNT and TBS, with the TNT game that started at 6:41 PM EST leading the way (1.27 demo rating/4.371 million) followed by the 9:17 PM EST TNT game (0.90/3.093 million).

Rampage is averaging a 0.126 demo rating and 434,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.206 demo rating and 528,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.