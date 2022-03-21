AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership See Big Drop For Preempted Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which was preempted to an 11:48 PM ET start time due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Rampage brought in 398,000 viewers which, obviously, is the lowest viewership ever for the series and down from the 526,000 viewers for the previous edition in its regular 10 PM ET timeslot.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.13 rating with 166,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.22 rating for the prior episode.

Overall, it was a 24 percent drop in viewership and 41 percent drop in the key demo. Male 35-49 was down 45 percent compared to the prior four weeks, with male 18-49 down 43 percent.

Rampage featured Keith Lee vs. Max Caster, Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, and much more.