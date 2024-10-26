AEW Reportedly Files New Max-Related Trademarks

– As previously noted, All Elite Wrestling programming and pay-per-view events will be streaming on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max service later next year, and it looks like AEW is filing new trademarks for that eventuality. Fightful reports that AEW filed new trademarks on Friday (Oct. 25) for the terms AEW Max Month, AEW WrestleMax, and WrestleMax.

The trademarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for entertainment services with the following description:

Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks

Starting in 2025, Dynamite and Collision will be simulcast live on Max for U.S. subscribers, and it will also be available to stream on demand starting in January 2025. Pay-per-view events will also be available on Max starting later next year at a discounted rate. Additional information on AEW PPV distribution and pricing will be shared in the coming months.