Alexander Wolfe On His Experiences With Velveteen Dream, Weighs In On Accusations Against Dream

Alexander Wolfe shared his thoughts on Velveteen Dream and the allegations against him in a new interview. As you may recall, Dream was released from WWE last month months after being taken off of TV, which happened soon a month and a half after new allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors were made against him. Dream has denied the allegations and said they “ultimately resulted in my termination with WWE.”

Wolfe, whose contract was not renewed last month as part of the company’s budget cuts, was asked about Dream in an interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out some highlights below:

On his experience with Dream: “With Velveteen Dream, he was always a great character. I did not have a personal relationship with him but I toured with him together and wrestled with him together. And he was always very in his character, even in the way of, ‘Hey, fans want to get autographs.’ But he stayed in that heel persona and was like ‘No thank you,’ and just walked away. Just walked away like he was on stage.”

On the accusations against Dream: “But also with that, this publicity is totally s**t, and if he really did that, you have to prove it. You can’t just be a guy on the internet, and there’s a lot of people who just accuse somebody for the sake of getting famous. You have to go to the police. If that’s something, and you have the screenshots of the conversation, you have to go to the police. You have to go to a lawyer, you have to go to the court, and there’s a judge and jury. Otherwise, you cannot take it seriously. In my opinion it’s always like that. You speak about the Speaking Out movement, which was the first time that was mentioned, you have a lot of people who got fired. But you also had a lot of people who got accused but didn’t get fired. Because there is always an investigation. If I tell you right away ‘You can’t do your podcast anymore, because you’re a thief’, I have to prove it, right?’”

On the online reaction to Dream: “I feel sorry for the guy because if that really happened it’s horrible. And if it’s true what happened, of course you should be punished for that. Again, if I would be that guy I would go to the police. Even like on WWE’s side of the end, you cannot tell WWE what to do or not. If so, probably 50% of the roster would be gone because there’s a character they didn’t like or whatever. And especially because Velveteen Dream is so good in his character, to piss people off, a lot of people would say ‘ugh f**k that guy.’ And that’s the whole thing. When you got to the trial of the internet it’s like ‘alright, who’s there? Guys with no profile picture who text you or whatever?’

“That’s the internet. The internet is full of guys who try to hurt you. When you’re famous, when you’re an actor, and you do one something stupid, even if it’s, I don’t know, you misspell a word. They’re behind you, they mock you, they try to bring you down. Internet is almost good to become like a mental health patient in like a clinic. I have to rant right now because I hate the internet. I hate all of social media. Social media is probably a curse and also a good thing. You can promote stuff for free, especially when speaking as a professional wrestler. I’m a free agent, I need to use that to make commercial, to get the word around. But in the end, it’s a place for everybody. I can open a second account and trash everything I’ve done right. I can hide behind social media, I can do something good but I can do the opposite of it. I can spread everything what I want to say, which comes up in a time of, I don’t know ‘I have to rant about something.’ Social media is a reason I think people are divided more and more.”