Amanda Huber Tweets Her Support for Mustafa Ali

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali announced that he requested his release from WWE, which was reportedly not granted later. Since that time, Amanda Huber, the wife of late former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee (aka Jon Huber), shared her support on Twitter for Ali (nee Adeel Alam).

Huber noted #FreeAli becoming a trending term on social media and how Brodie Lee had previously asked for his WWE release as well and got “stuck.” She aslo said she is rooting for Mustafa Ali. She tweeted the following:

“I keep seeing #FreeAli is trending. I know what it’s like watching someone ask for their release and get stuck. I promise the future is ready for the amazing things @AliWWE is going to do. It sucks it’s delayed but know we are rooting for you.”

As noted, Ali also recently revealed that he blocked the WWE on FOX Twitter account. You can view Amanda Huber’s tweet below: