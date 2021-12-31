wrestling / News
Aro Lucha Reportedly Adds Additional Partners
Aro Lucha continues to ramp up for its relaunch, adding additional partners to its operation. As reported earlier this month, the promotion sent an email to investors a new strategic partner in Pencilish Animation Studios CEO Tom Bancroft and teased they were “coming back stronger than ever.”
Now, Fightful Select reports that Starlight Runner Entertainment’s Jeff Gomez and Mark Pensavalle have come on board. Starlight Runner describes itself as a “consultant in the fields of brand narrative, story world development, creative franchise design, and transmedia storytelling” and has previously worked with the likes of Avatar, Transformers, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Lucha Underground.
The company states on their website that they “specialize in the expansion of entertainment properties, premium brands, and socio-political messages into highly successful multiplatform communications and international campaigns.”
