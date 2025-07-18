Kevin Kelly, Tate Twins Appeal Order To Move AEW Lawsuit To Arbitration

Kevin Kelly and Tate Twins have filed an appeal to the ruling that ordered their lawsuit against AEW into arbitration. As reported in June, a federal judge in Florida ordered the case moved to private arbitration, agreeing with AEW’s request to uphold the arbitration clauses in their talent contracts. The WON reports that Kelly and the Tates filed their appeal on July 11th in U.S. District Court for the Middle District in Florida

The lawsuit was originally filed in September 6th of last year and sought to void the three men’s arbitration clauses in their contract. It was also seeking certify a class-action lawsuit, arguing that AEW is misclassifying its talent as independent contractors rather than employees. Kelly is also alleging Riccaboni and AEW of defamation in regard comments by Riccaboni about Kelly’s support of Sound of Freedom, while the Tates accuse Tony Khan of defamation in regard to claims that they no-showed events.