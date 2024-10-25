Athena Gets New Women’s World Title On ROH TV, Attacked By Abadon

Athena was presented with a new ROH Women’s World Championship on this week’s ROH TV, but her championship celebration was ruined by Abadon. Thursday’s episode saw Athena have her celebration, which saw her debut a new “spinner” title belt as presented by Lexy Nair.

Athena was ultimately unhappy with the celebration and said that Billie Starkz’ jealousy led to the moment being less than ideal. Starkz said she had enough and left before Abadon was revealed to have replaced Lexy Nair on the other end of the chain Athena was wearing. Abadon attacked Athena and smashed her into the cake, as you can see in pics below: