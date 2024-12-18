Athena Says ROH Women’s World Title Match Will Main Event Final Battle 2024

Athena has confirmed that, as far as she knows, her match with Billie Starkz will be the main event of ROH Final Battle. As reported earlier by Fightful Select, Athena’s ROH Women’s World Title defense against Starkz is expected to headline Friday’s show in the Hammerstein Ballroom. Athena confirmed the news in an interview with Denise Salcedo.

“I think we are going to be, me and minion 4,237 and 3 quarters or whatever she wants to be referred to now, I don’t really care,” Athena began (h/t to Fightful). “But we will be the first women to main event in Hammerstein as far as I know, as far as Ring Of Honor goes anyway. That could be a really cool moment, another history on the belt there.”

The show takes place on Friday and airs on HonorClub.