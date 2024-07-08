Axiom & Nathan Frazer Retain Tag Team Titles At NXT Heatwave

Axiom and Nathan Frazer remain your NXT Tag Team Champions, retaining the titles over Chase U at NXT Heatwave. The champions retained their titles by defeating Duke Hudson and Andre Chase on Sunday’s PPV, with Axiom getting the win over Chase via a Golden Ratio.

The champions’ title reign stands at 90 days, having won the titles on the April 9th episode of NXT from Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. You can see our live coverage of NXT Heatwave here.