Axiom & Nathan Frazer Retain Tag Team Titles At NXT Heatwave
Axiom and Nathan Frazer remain your NXT Tag Team Champions, retaining the titles over Chase U at NXT Heatwave. The champions retained their titles by defeating Duke Hudson and Andre Chase on Sunday’s PPV, with Axiom getting the win over Chase via a Golden Ratio.
The champions’ title reign stands at 90 days, having won the titles on the April 9th episode of NXT from Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. You can see our live coverage of NXT Heatwave here.
Looks like @Axiom_WWE and @WWEFrazer are on the same page 😳#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/yBV5Sy2mjI
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
.@sixftfiiiiive is doing WHATEVER it takes to regain the #WWENXT Tag Team Championship 🙌#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/QDWydRXprj
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
This match has turned into CHAOS! 😳#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/aKP2eTFgB1
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
.@sixftfiiiiive did it for @trishstratuscom!!#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/TuriapGBpw
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
🤯 🤯 🤯#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/hStvgdbxKK
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024