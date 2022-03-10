Backstage Notes on Scorpio Sky’s TNT Title Victory, AEW Planned Title Change Months Ahead

– As previously noted, Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite, capturing the TNT Championship. With the win, Sky became the first man who has held both the AEW tag team and TNT titles. Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes on the title change.

According to Fightful’s report, AEW had been planning for Scorpio sky to win the title as far back as late 2021. Cody Rhodes’ exit from AEW reportedly only caused a “minimal hiccup” to the title change plans, and most of what was initially planned still went forward.

AEW’s long-term plans reportedly still involved Miro losing the belt to Guevara, who lost it to Rhodes in December. The quick title changes between Rhodes and Guevara were said to have been initially planned. However, Rhodes being unable to make it to his originally scheduled title defense against Guevara for AEW Battle of the Belts reportedly delayed some of those plans.

If you recall, Rhodes was forced off Battle of the Belts after being diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, Guevara instead faced Dustin Rhodes for an interim title for that show. He later faced and defeated Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite to unity the titles on January 26.

Ultimately, it appears Scorpio Sky’s title win has been in the works for months and was not a last-minute booking decision.