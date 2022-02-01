Backstage Rumor on Change in Plans for WWE Raw & Elimination Chamber

– Last night’s edition of WWE Raw set up a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at this month’s event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match will feature Bobby Lashley defending his title against Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. Dave Meltzer reported more details on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio on the original plans that could’ve made the Elimination Chamber look much different before some apparent last-minute changes before Raw.

According to Meltzer, Shane McMahon was originally scheduled to be part of the Elimination Chamber match. This was then going to set up a later match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. However, that plan was reportedly changed before Raw, but Shane competing in the Chamber was supposed to be a step to his match with Rollins at WrestleMania. It’s unknown if plans have changed for Rollins vs. McMahon at WrestleMania as well.

Shane McMahon recently made his surprise WWE return last Saturday at the Royal Rumble. However, he did not appear on last night’s Raw. It was previously rumored that Shane McMahon would be back as a heel on the Raw brand and that he would work both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.