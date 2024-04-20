– As previously reported, WWE released five talents from the roster this week. PWInsider has an update regarding this week’s releases.

According to the report, no additional talent releases are expected at this time. Additionally, it’s said that calls to wrestlers on being cut from the roster worked differently than it has in the past. The calls were reportedly “less curt and more apologetic.” The calls were also said to be “respectful” towards the talents than they were under previous executives who headed up WWE Talent Relations.

The five talents released from the company this week included former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Veer, Sanga, and Xyon Quinn. They all have 90-day non-compete periods before they can become free agents.