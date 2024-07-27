– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed Triple H’s recent comments regarding Brock Lesnar, who is on hiatus from WWE at the moment. Plans for Lesnar to return to WWE earlier this year were reportedly put on hold after Lensar was referenced in Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.

According to Meltzer, lawyers have advised WWE to stay away from Lesnar at the moment due to his connection to the aforementioned lawsuit. Meltzer stated, “If Brock calls and goes ‘I wanna come back for WrestleMania this year,’ I was told that the lawyers advised nothing to do with Brock right now.”

Triple H recently commented on Brock Lesnar in an interview with The Daily Mail, “If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.”

While Lesnar wasn’t officially named in Grant’s lawsuit, it was later revealed by The Wall Street Journal that Lesnar was the name referenced in connection to the lawsuit. Whether or not Lesnar does return to the WWE at some point remains to be seen.