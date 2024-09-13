Baron Corbin Enjoys Working As a Tag Team Wrestler, Recalls Being Stuck Before NXT Run

Baron Corbin is enjoying his run as a tag team wrestler, and particularly with Apollo Crews. Corbin found success in NXT teaming with Bron Breakker and has been teaming with Crews on Smackdown as of late, and he spoke about the matter as well as finding his footing in NXT on WrestleManiac UK. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On teaming with Crews: “Apollo and I have been friends for nearly 12 years now. Him and I fought each other in London in NXT. It’s been a cool ride for him and I.”

On his success as a tag team competitor: “It’s been great. Having somebody to kind of lean on a little bit. It’s a great feeling to have and you can kind of share those commonalities.”

On feeling stuck before he went to NXT: “When I was kind of finishing my time up there on the main roster before NXT, like, I was stuck man… [Allying with JBL] didn’t resonate with the audience like I saw it; I still think it could have been so successful.. It kinda put me in a dark place in a sense.”

On finding his footing there: “The fans got a new version of me down there where they were like: ‘Oh, he can go?'”