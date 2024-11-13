Baron Corbin Reacts To Kurt Angle’s Comments About His Release, Wishes He Could Have Done More

Baron Corbin took to social media to react to Kurt Angle’s recent comments about Corbin’s WWE release. As noted, Angle said in a recent interview that it was “a little disappointing” that WWE didn’t do much with Corbin after he beat Angle in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

Corbin posted to Twitter and wrote:

“To be fair, that’s one of the reasons I wish I had become world champ! It would paid honor to what Kurt did for me. I will forever appreciate it and wish I could have done more to make it worth it for him.”