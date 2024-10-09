Best 2 of 3 Falls Match Added to AEW WrestleDream

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that a best two out of three falls match has been added to Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream lineup. The Beast Mortos will take on the undefeated Hologram. Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

* 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Hangman Page vs. Jay White

* Swerve Strickland returns

Zero Hour

* ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage