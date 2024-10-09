wrestling / News
Best 2 of 3 Falls Match Added to AEW WrestleDream
AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that a best two out of three falls match has been added to Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream lineup. The Beast Mortos will take on the undefeated Hologram. Here’s the updated lineup:
Main Card
* AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party
* 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Hangman Page vs. Jay White
* Swerve Strickland returns
Zero Hour
* ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage
#AEWWrestleDream ppv
Tacoma, WA
This Saturday, 10/12
2 Out Of 3 Falls@AEWHologram vs @BeastMortos
After a savage attack by The New LFI on #AEWDynamite, a red hot rivalry will erupt on the ppv stage with new stakes as Hologram fights Beast Mortos 2 Out Of 3 Falls this SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/a0kWtUgMMR
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Notes On WWE NXT’s Preparation Plans For Hurricane Milton
- Hulk Hogan Claims He Pitched ‘Hollywood’ Hogan Heel Character to Vince McMahon After WrestleMania VI
- Bruce Prichard On Powers Of Pain Coming Into WWE, Being Patterned After Road Warriors
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood