wrestling / News

Best 2 of 3 Falls Match Added to AEW WrestleDream

October 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that a best two out of three falls match has been added to Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream lineup. The Beast Mortos will take on the undefeated Hologram. Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party
* 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Hangman Page vs. Jay White
* Swerve Strickland returns

Zero Hour

* ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW WrestleDream, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading