Beyond Wrestling Market Madness Results 5.19.25: Marcus Mathers Defends IWTV Title, More

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Market Madness Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling held its Market Madness show on Monday night, with Marcus Mathers putting the Undisputed IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful):

* Miracle Generation def. Star Struck

* CPA def. Dan Barry

* Big Business def. GBFs

* Ichiban def. Donovan Dijak via disqualification

* Brett Mettro, Eye Black Jack, Jake Gray, Jermaine Marbury & Rickey Shane Page def. Brett Ryan Gosselin, DJ Powers, Jay Tunis, Julius Draeger & Rain Conway

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: 4825 def. Fresh Air

* Leyla Hirsch def. Gabby Forza

* Undisputed IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Bear Bronson

