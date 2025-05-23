wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Market Madness Results 5.19.25: Marcus Mathers Defends IWTV Title, More
Beyond Wrestling held its Market Madness show on Monday night, with Marcus Mathers putting the Undisputed IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful):
* Miracle Generation def. Star Struck
* CPA def. Dan Barry
* Big Business def. GBFs
* Ichiban def. Donovan Dijak via disqualification
* Brett Mettro, Eye Black Jack, Jake Gray, Jermaine Marbury & Rickey Shane Page def. Brett Ryan Gosselin, DJ Powers, Jay Tunis, Julius Draeger & Rain Conway
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: 4825 def. Fresh Air
* Leyla Hirsch def. Gabby Forza
* Undisputed IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Bear Bronson
Got another chance to make the gnomes proud today……
Thank you @LegitLeyla – can’t wait for the next one. 🍄💪👀
Be sure to watch this back on IWTV when it’s up! @beyondwrestling #MarketMadness pic.twitter.com/87FEhzLFc8
— Gabby Forza (@the_gnomie) May 20, 2025
I went to a different building on a different day but there was still wrestling there. #BeyondWrestling pic.twitter.com/R5R3h3hAa6
— wallet inspector (REAL) (@EarthboundCause) May 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- WrestleMania 42 Reportedly No Longer Happening in New Orleans, Behind the Scenes Reaction to the Move
- Kenny Omega Reveals Bayley Sent Him Well-Wishes After Diverticulitis Diagnosis, Says He Never Met Her
- Kevin Nash Denies Bob Holly’s Story About Confronting Him In Locker Room
- Body Found In New Mexico In 2001 Identified As 1950s Wrestler Kimo Mahi