Big Boom! AJ Wants to Return to the Ring Early Next Year

– Speaking to Fightful at the AEW All In Texas Countdown event, Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys discussed his hopes to return to the ring early next year. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Big Boom! AJ on returning to the ring: “I’ll be back before you know it. It looks as if I’m going to be in this walking boot for about another two, maybe two and a half weeks. Then I’m going to be able to go to sneakers with full weight on the foot for about four weeks.”

On when he expects to get back in the ring: “So I’m about six weeks out from getting back in the ring. So I think then from there we’ll start looking at where I’m going to be wrestling next, what matches, getting ready, getting some of the ring rust off. I would say early in 2025, you’re going to see Big Boom AJ once again.”

Big Boom! AJ won his AEW debut last month, beating QT Marshall during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear.