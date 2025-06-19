– During an appearance on this week’s episode of the Raw Recap podcast, former WWE Champion Big E discussed R-Truth’s transformation into Ron Killings and how inspiring it’s been. He also noted his opinion that it wouldn’t surprise him to see Killings eventually dethrone John Cena and win the WWE Undisputed Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big E on R-Truth re-dubbing himself as Ron Killings: “Man, I can’t help but smile because I can only imagine how chaotic that few days was for Truth. The reception online from his peers, from fans. We were in LA doing the pre-shows and the post-shows, the countdown shows, and the Truth chants, man, like people were so behind him. I don’t know if you guys saw his Busted Open (interview). Where like the intensity that this man has brought, the rumors that it took Nick Khan to come in and broker this deal because Truth stuck to his guns. For me, I’ll always be talent first. That will always be my perspective, and to see someone who bet on himself, who knew his value and said, ‘this is what I want and demand, and if you can’t meet it, I’m gone. I’m looking elsewhere.'”

On how Killings inspired him: “So I’m so inspired by him, and man, to see someone who is in his 50s, and it feels like we’re seeing a version of him we have never seen in WWE. Which is, it is such a testament to an incredible performer. I think so often in this industry, when you’re really good at something, like Ron is amazing at comedy. Ron is incredible at comedy, the way he brings smiles to people’s faces, not only on screen, but backstage as well. Honestly, maybe the most beloved man I have ever come across in this industry and maybe in life, just truly beloved. But I feel like we’re seeing a version of him that we haven’t seen.”

On Killings’ past heel run in 2011: “I remember his run, I think around 2011, where he was smoking in the building. He was also weirdly a Confederate soldier as well. I don’t know if we want to remember that part, but even then, like that dastardly version of R-Truth, Ron Killings doesn’t feel like this version. This feels like a man who is tired of being put in a box, who is tired of being told how to present himself, of who to be, of how to make people feel. This is someone who wants to finish his career on his terms, and he is no longer the John Cena fanboy. He is no longer here to make people smile and laugh. He’s doing it his way. I don’t put anything past this version of R-Truth.”

On how Killings dethroning John Cena for the title wouldn’t shock him: “If he’s the one to dethrone John Cena- uttering that sentence two weeks ago, three weeks ago, you get locked out of the building. But now, now, it wouldn’t shock me one bit. This version of R-Truth can beat anybody. He is so focused, he is so locked in, he is so determined. I see the look in his eyes, I buy every single word that this man says, I believe it and I believe he feels it in his core. It’s hard not to root for him. It is hard not to like- every time I see him on screen, every time I see a tweet, I smile because he is the picture of perseverance. He is the picture of endurance. So often in our industry, the squeaky wheel gets the grease. It’s the people who complain and oftentimes have bad attitudes and cause chaos backstage. That has never been R-Truth. So many times the people who do things the right way don’t get the opportunities when they should. I think what R-Truth is doing is really a testament of getting to do things your way, being able to look yourself in the mirror and know that you did right by people, that you were earnest, that you were honest, that you gave your all, that you truly did it the right way. Now, he is getting to call his own shots in this match with Cena. What’s to come? I don’t know what’s after this match with Cena. I don’t know where this is going. But I’m just going to say I’m riveted to everything that R-Truth or Ron Killings is doing right now.”

Ron Killings gets his chance at some retribution against John Cena on tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown. He’s scheduled to face Cena in a one-on-one, non-title bout. Tomorrow’s show will be held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The show will air live on USA Network.