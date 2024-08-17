wrestling / News
The Bloodline Takes Out Roman Reigns After Jacob Fatu Returns On WWE Smackdown
Roman Reigns suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show was main evented with a promo from Solo Sikoa, which brought Reigns out to confront him and Tama Tonga. Reigns sought to get back his Ula Fala from Solo and took out the two, but as soon as he put the necklace around his neck he was laid out by Fatu.
Sikoa put Reigns through the commentary table and the group stood over Reigns to end the show.
Reigns made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam when he cost Sikoa his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.
Roman Reigns has arrived ☝️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EgRXgLVE34
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024
HERE. WE. GO.
It didn't take long for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to throw down! 👊#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XWXyYuyBm9
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024
🤯 🤯 🤯
The Bloodline just absolutely DESTROYED Roman Reigns!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TgEgOurN1v
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024