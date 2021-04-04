wrestling / News
WWE News: The Boogeyman Gives Vince McMahon a Shout-Out With Exercise Video, WrestleMania Reaction GIFs
April 4, 2021 | Posted by
– The Boogeyman is keeping in shape, and wants Vince McMahon to know he’s ready to go. The WWE alumnus posted a jumprope video to his Twitter account, captioning it with a McMahon shout-out as you can see below:
“GIVE ME THE BALL VINCE #WWELEGEND”
>
The creepy WWE alum is under a Legends contract and last appeared on WWE TV for the Legends Night episode of Raw in January.
GIVE ME THE BALL VINCE 💥🤛🏾#WWELEGEND pic.twitter.com/pUnTr58yxp
— BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) April 4, 2021
– WWE has released several WrestleMania reaction GIFs and stickers on Giphy. You can see the GIFs here, and some examples below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on AEW Plans to Regain Women’s Viewing Audience
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Ultimate Warrior Squashing Triple H At WrestleMania 12, Warrior Wanting Match Changed
- Arn Anderson On Nia Jax Injuring Opponents, Similarities With Vader, Working With Kevin Owens In WWE