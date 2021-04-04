WWE News: The Boogeyman Gives Vince McMahon a Shout-Out With Exercise Video, WrestleMania Reaction GIFs

– The Boogeyman is keeping in shape, and wants Vince McMahon to know he’s ready to go. The WWE alumnus posted a jumprope video to his Twitter account, captioning it with a McMahon shout-out as you can see below:

“GIVE ME THE BALL VINCE #WWELEGEND”

>

The creepy WWE alum is under a Legends contract and last appeared on WWE TV for the Legends Night episode of Raw in January.

– WWE has released several WrestleMania reaction GIFs and stickers on Giphy. You can see the GIFs here, and some examples below: