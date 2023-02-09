Booker T Says He Worked With Lanny Poffo a Month Before He Passed

Booker T recently talked about filming with Lanny Poffo for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures shortly before Poffo passed. As noted, Poffo passed away last week at the age of 68. Booker talked about “The Genius'” passing on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast and talked about how they filmed for the A&E show about a month prior.

“He had a tight shirt on and everything like he had been working out,” Booker recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I was actually complimenting him on the tight shirt. He was like ‘I wear these shirts to keep everything together.’ He seemed perfectly fine.”

Booker continued, “We’re just wrapping up as far as the Macho Man Randy Savage’s stuff that we were looking for Treasures, for Mach. Like I said he seemed perfectly fine and for me to open my phone and just looking for some stories for the show tonight and that’s the first thing that popped up today I go ‘Wow man. Just can’t seem to catch a break with guys falling.’ Seemed like we just went through this a couple weeks ago right?”