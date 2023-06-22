Brackets Revealed For Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Matches Set For Forbidden Door

The brackets are official for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, with two matches set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The brackets were announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and will see CM Punk battle Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door in the men’s tournament, while Billie Starkz will face Athena in the women’s tournament at the PPV.

The full brackets are below:

Men’s Tournament

* CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima (Forbidden Door)

* Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe (June 29th AEW Collision)

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (June 29th AEW Collision)

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks (June 29th AEW Collision)

Women’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho (June 28th AEW Dynamite)

* Anna Jay.A.S. vs. Sky Blue (June 23rd AEW Rampage)

* Nyla Rose vs. Willow Nightingale (June 24th AEW Collision)

* Athena vs. Billie Starkz (Forbidden Door)