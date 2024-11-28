Brett Lauderdale Hopes To Never End GCW Partnership With TrillerTV

In an interview with Fightful, Brett Lauderdale spoke about the partnership between GCW and TrillerTV, which he said he hopes will never end. The two began working together in late 2022 and recently extended their deal together.

Lauderdale said: “So our relationship with Triller actually goes back all the way, which was Fite, goes back to, I guess it would be as early as 2018 maybe. So before that, we were doing DVDs when we first started. We weren’t doing live streaming, but off the heels of the first Spring Break and then the second Spring Break, our numbers were so good from [FlowSlam] and then I want to say the second Spring Break was on Fite. The first Spring Break, which was 2017, it was part of More than Mania, which was the EVOLVE weekend—EVOLVE, Progress, GCW Beyond, Chicago, maybe?—anyways, a lot of great companies and that the whole weekend was broadcast on [FlowSlam].” We got paid $1,000 for the first Spring Break. That’s what they paid us for it. There wasn’t even a negotiation. It was just, this is what they’re paying for and at that time I was like, ‘Wow, $1,000, that sounds great!’ So anyways, we didn’t stream again for the next year and then after Spring Break 2, which was in New Orleans, that was the blast off where it was like, ‘Listen, this is doing so well that we have to figure out how to do this for every show, because if we don’t, we’re foolish. We’re leaving money on the table.’ We were we were really the first wrestling company, indie wrestling company to stream regularly, again, on Fite and it really ushered in the era of everybody streaming again, live streaming. So our relationship with Fite goes back a long way—Fite, now Triller. We’ve always just done really great numbers. It’s been a mutually beneficial relationship. My intention is to never leave Triller unless we have to. It’s been that important to GCW success and they’ve been such good partners over the years that I’m proud to work with them through ups and downs for both of our companies. We’re still here and it’s still a great relationship and we still do great numbers. So I’m happy to continue that relationship.“