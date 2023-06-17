Bron Breakker Says His Father’s Comments To Gisele Shaw Aren’t a Reflection Of Him

Bron Breakker briefly addressed his father Rick Steiner’s transphobic comments toward Gisele Shaw during a new interview. As you may recall, Steiner was disinvited from WrestleCon over WrestleMania 38 weekend after he allegedly shouted comments toward Shaw calling her a man, “a piece of trash,” “filth,” and more on the floor of the convention during the first day of the show, a day that also happened to be International Transgender Day of Visibility. He also allegedly used a homophobic slur in relation to another Impact roster member.

Breakker spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and during the appearance, he was asked about his father’s comments. Breakker told Phil Strum (per Wrestling Junkie), “Yeah, you know, I appreciate the question. I can’t speak for my father, but that’s not a reflection of me and who I am and what I’m about.”

According to Shaw at the time, other legends who were at the convention watched and did nothing, though her Impact Wrestling peers stood up for her. Impact released a statement that weekend of support for Shaw which read: