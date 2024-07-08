Bully Ray Assesses Nic Nemeth’s Current Run In TNA Wrestling

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave this thoughts on the run Nic Nemeth has had in TNA Wrestling so far, compared to his time in WWE.

He said: “I don’t think TNA’s utilized Nick enough as a singles wrestler. They could’ve probably gotten three pay-per-views out of these guys if done a different way. o now he goes to TNA, a singles competitor who can hang out in the main event scene at the top of the roster there, he goes in there, he has a run with Moose for about a month or two, has a match with Moose, Moose wins, and now all of a sudden he’s tagging? We can always get to the stuff with him and his brother in a team after. I just don’t think they’ve utilized him as a singles wrestler, and maximized him the right way in the beginning.“